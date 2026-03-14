UAE’s attorney general orders arrest of 10 suspects

The UAE's attorney general has ordered the arrest of 10 people of various nationalities for publishing "misleading" video clips on digital platforms, according to the WAM news agency.

The suspects have been accused of sharing footage showing air defenses intercepting attacks, projectiles on the ground, and gatherings of people watching the events.

Authorities said the suspects also circulated videos generated using artificial intelligence that suggested explosions or strikes had occurred inside the country.

Some of the clips, the news agency reported, falsely claimed the destruction of facilities or military bases in the UAE, while others showed incidents that occurred outside the country but were presented as taking place within its territory.

Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said such acts are punishable by at least one year in prison and a fine of no less than 100,000 dirhams ($27,000).

He added that authorities will not tolerate attempts to exploit current events to spread misleading information, fabricated content or videos showing the country's air defenses responding to attacks.



