UN Security Council fails to adopt Russian-led resolution mourning 'tragic loss' of lives in Middle East

The UN Security Council failed Wednesday to adopt a draft resolution mourning the "tragic loss of life throughout the ongoing hostilities" in the Middle East.

The draft resolution, penned by Russia, received four votes in favor by Russia, China, Somalia and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the US and Latvia voted against the resolution, and there were nine abstentions: the UK, France, Bahrain, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, Greece, Liberia and Panama.

The draft resolution expressed "deep concern over the current military escalation in the Middle East and beyond" while saying it mourns the loss of lives in the region.

Without singling out any country, the document called on all sides to immediately halt all military actions in the region and condemned "all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure."

Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia strongly criticized the outcome of the vote and said the "voting was a litmus test, an invitation to show your true colors."

"This is surreal," Nebenzia said, also calling it "a disgrace."

He further argued that the position of those against the draft resolution is "dictated purely by their short-term political interests, block solidarity, and the fear that they might fall out of favor with their elder friends," adding that it undermined the "authority of the Council."

US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz then took the floor and claimed that "the Russian Federation knew it did not have the votes to adopt its resolution today, yet it insisted on proceeding to a vote."

"Once again, Russia is acting here at the Security Council to protect its partner Iran," he said, rejecting "Russia's attempt to conflate lawful US actions taken in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter."

He vowed to continue the US efforts in the Council and beyond "to hold the Iranian regime to account and to bring to light its destabilizing and unlawful actions."

"Russia's attempts to prevent this Council from acting in line with its core principles will not deter us," he added.