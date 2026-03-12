Saudi Arabia announces interception, destruction of 3 ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base

Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday that its forces intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base southeast of Riyadh.

"Three ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base have been intercepted and destroyed," the Defense Ministry wrote on the US social media company X's platform, citing a ministry spokesperson.

In another post, the ministry also announced the interception and destruction of three drones in the eastern parts of the country.

The developments came as regional escalation has flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28 that has so far killed over 1,200 people, including Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and injured over 10,000 others, according to Iranian authorities.

Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.