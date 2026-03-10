Around 40 killed in US-Israeli attack on residential blocks in Iran’s capital

Smoke rises from the southeastern part of the city following new explosions that occurred, which have been targeted by U.S. and Israeli attacks in Tehran, the capital of Iran, on March 08, 2026. (AA Photo)

The US and Israel bombed residential blocks in Iran's capital late Monday, killing around 40 people, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The strikes targeted an area near Resalat Square in Tehran, Tasnim reported.

Regional escalation has intensified since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian authorities.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.