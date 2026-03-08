Israel says 13 killed, nearly 2,000 injured in Iranian attacks

A municipal worker looks out of the window of an apartment that was damaged after Iran sent a barrage of missiles into Israel, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in central Israel, March 8, 2026. (REUTERS)

At least 13 Israelis were killed and 1,929 others injured in Iranian attacks on Israel since last week, the Israeli Health Ministry said Sunday.

A ministry statement said that 157 people were injured in Iranian attacks in the last 24 hours.

The ministry explained that 112 people are still hospitalized, including nine in serious condition.

It urged Israelis to rush to shelters "with caution," noting that several people were injured while running to shelters.

Regional escalation flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and injuring over 10,000 others.

Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.



















