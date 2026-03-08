Iran parliament speaker warns US-Israeli attacks could halt oil production, sales

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned Sunday that ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran could lead to halting oil production and exports.

"(US President Donald) Trump said oil prices would not rise much, but they did, and now he says a correction will happen soon," Qalibaf said on US social media company X.

"If the war continues in this way, there will be no path left for selling oil or producing it," he warned.

The parliament speaker said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "illusions are not only destroying American interests, but also the interests of countries of the region and the world."

More than 1,200 people, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials, have been killed and over 10,000 others injured in US-Israeli attacks on Iran since Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with launching drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf nations that are home to US military assets.

The conflict has raised concerns about global energy supplies amid a sharp drop in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that carries about 20 million barrels of oil daily.