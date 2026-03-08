2 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Lebanon, army says

Israeli soldiers direct a tank on the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in northern Israel, March 8, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Two Israeli soldiers were killed in an attack in southern Lebanon on Sunday, the military said.

The army said in a statement that one of the dead soldiers was a heavy machinery operator in the 91st "Galilee" Regional Division's combat engineering unit.

No details were given about the circumstances of the deaths.

Israel has expanded its military campaign in Lebanon since Monday, following limited rocket fire by Hezbollah amid broader regional tensions linked to the war launched by Israel and the US against Iran.

According to Lebanese authorities, at least 394 people have been killed and 1,130 others injured in Israeli attacks since Monday.

Israel has killed more than 4,000 people and wounded 17,000 during an offensive in Lebanon that began in October 2023 and escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024.

Despite a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah since November 2024, Israel has continued near-daily violations that have left hundreds dead and wounded.