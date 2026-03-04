Israel has begun 'broad wave of strikes' on military targets in Iran

The Israeli military early on Wednesday said that it had begun targeting military sites in Iran.



The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Telegram that it had "begun a broad wave of strikes targeting the Iranian terror regime's launch sites, aerial defense systems, and additional infrastructure."



The Iranian news agency Tasnim reported explosions in the capital Tehran.



Meanwhile, Iran fired at Israel, according to the IDF, which said that "defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat." The Times of Israel newspaper said that no injuries were initially reported.



Since the start of the latest war against Iran at the weekend, the Israeli Air Force has flown over 1,600 missions and destroyed around 300 rocket launch pads, according to its own statements.



The US and Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Iran on Saturday, sparking a regional escalation as Tehran fired missiles at US bases in several Gulf states.



