2 Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in southern Gaza

Two Palestinians were killed Wednesday by Israeli army fire in the southern Gaza Strip, medical sources told Anadolu.

The sources said the bodies of Maher Harb Samour and Montaser Saad Samour arrived at Nasser Hospital after they were shot by Israeli forces east of Khan Younis.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces opened fire and killed the two men in the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis.

The attack came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025.

Earlier Wednesday, heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles stationed east of the "Yellow Line," which separates areas under Israeli army control from those where Palestinians are permitted to move, was reported in areas east of Khan Younis.

Israeli artillery also targeted neighborhoods east of Gaza City in the north, while Israeli naval boats fired machine guns and shells toward the city's coastline.

Since the ceasefire took effect, Israeli attacks and gunfire have killed 630 Palestinians and wounded 1,698 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The agreement was reached after two years of a genocidal war launched by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, with US support. The war has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, injured about 172,000 others and destroyed about 90% of civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated by the United Nations at around $70 billion.