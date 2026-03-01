1 injured in drone strike on Oman’s Duqm port amid US-Israeli confrontation with Iran

A foreign worker was injured after two drones hit Duqm commercial port on Oman's eastern coast, the Omani state media reported on Sunday.

The state news agency ONA, citing an official source, said the port, located in the city of Duqm in Al Wusta governorate, was "targeted by two drones."

One of the drones struck a mobile workers' housing unit, injuring a foreign worker, while debris from the second fell near fuel storage tanks without causing human casualties or material damage, the source said.

Oman condemned the incident, saying it "is undertaking all necessary measures to address any actions that may impinge upon the safety of the nation and those residing within it," without providing further details.

The drone fire came following a US and Israeli attack on Iran and retaliatory strikes by Tehran.

Oman has repeatedly served as a mediator in indirect nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran.

Iran on Sunday confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top officials in Israeli and US attacks on the country.