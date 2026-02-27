Iran, US ‘moved closer to agreement’ after Geneva talks, Iranian foreign minister says

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday evening that Tehran and Washington "moved closer to agreement" on certain issues, and that seriousness was evident on both sides.

Speaking to reporters after the end of the third round of indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States in Geneva, Araghchi said seriousness between the two sides "was more evident than before."

He said the two sides agreed that technical teams will begin discussions and reviews in Vienna starting Monday.

A new round of negotiations will be held in less than a week, he added.





