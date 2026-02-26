GAZA GOVERNMENT WARNS ISRAELI RESTRICTIONS THREATEN WCKS OPERATIONS

The government in Gaza has warned that restrictions imposed by Israel are putting the operations of the US-based nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) at risk of suspension, cautioning that the humanitarian crisis in the enclave could deepen further.

In a statement, Gaza's Government Media Office said reports had emerged indicating that World Central Kitchen may halt its activities in Gaza in the coming days, adding that the situation appears to stem from "serious obstacles imposed by Israel on the ground."

It said the restrictions have become evident through a reduction in the number of aid trucks permitted to enter daily with food supplies, falling from 25 to five.

Officials said the decrease has significantly weakened the organization's operational capacity and threatens the continuity of food services relied upon by thousands of people each day.

The office also said that pressure had been identified to purchase raw materials from inside Israel instead of relying on shipments previously delivered from Egypt.

This shift, it said, alters the nature of the humanitarian supply chain, increases costs, and creates additional barriers to maintaining aid operations under existing mechanisms.

Calling on journalists and media organizations to approach the issue with professional responsibility, the statement urged coverage that reflects the humanitarian dimension in a balanced manner "without exaggeration or causing public panic," while emphasizing that the root cause of a potential crisis lies in restrictions on the entry of aid.

It warned that continued limitations on humanitarian deliveries could push the Gaza Strip into a deeper crisis and stressed that responsibility for preventing such an outcome rests with Israel, accusing it of "restricting humanitarian aid in violation of international humanitarian law provisions and its obligations toward civilians."

-Urgent need for safe humanitarian access

World Central Kitchen has previously said it provides roughly 1 million free meals daily in Gaza amid severe humanitarian conditions and widespread food shortages.

In a statement Monday, the organization said it would continue meal distribution operations as long as necessary food supplies could be secured and that it was working constructively with all relevant parties to resolve supply chain challenges.

It also warned that operations could not continue indefinitely without a regular and sustainable flow of aid, stressing the urgent need for safe and consistent humanitarian access to deliver food supplies from Egypt into Gaza.

The nonprofit added that several of its staff members were killed during Israeli attacks on Gaza and noted that it had been forced to suspend operations multiple times after Israel prevented the entry of trucks carrying food aid.