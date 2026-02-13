Extremist Israeli minister storms Ofer Prison, oversees abuse of Palestinian inmates

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Friday forced his way into Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, in a visit marked by intimidation and abuse of Palestinian detainees.

Ben-Gvir entered the prison accompanied by senior police officials, including Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai, days before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Israel's Channel 7 reported, saying that stun grenades were fired near Palestinian prisoners' cells during the visit.

Ben-Gvir, known for publishing inflammatory videos targeting Palestinian detainees and repeatedly threatening them, has openly boasted about tightening prison conditions for Palestinians since taking office in late 2022.

During his tour, he said the changes imposed on prisons were "not enough" and vowed to push for legislation allowing the execution of Palestinian prisoners.

"This is not a luxury hotel. It is a real prison," Ben-Gvir said, expressing satisfaction with what he described as a "fundamental change" in detention conditions.

Conditions for Palestinian prisoners have sharply deteriorated under Ben-Gvir's tenure amid severe restrictions, widespread abuse and noticeable weight loss among detainees.

Palestinian and Israeli rights groups say former prisoners released in recent months have reported systematic torture, sexual violence, starvation and medical neglect, with some showing signs of severe psychological trauma.

In November 2025, Israel's parliament advanced at first reading a bill introduced by Ben-Gvir's far-right Otzma Yehudit party that would allow the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis. The proposal still requires second and third readings to become law, and no vote date has been set.

More than 9,300 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including about 350 children, according to figures through early February.

Rights organizations have repeatedly warned that abuse of Palestinian detainees has intensified since October 2023, alongside Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.