Iran security chief visits Oman after talks with US

The secretary of Iran's top security body arrived in Oman on Tuesday, days after a new round of nuclear talks was held in Muscat between officials from Washington and Tehran.

Ali Larijani, who heads the Supreme National Security Council, will hold talks with Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, and Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported.

They will discuss the latest regional and international developments as well as economic cooperation between Iran and Oman, the news agency said.

The visit comes after Iran and the United States resumed dialogue in Oman on Friday for the first time since the 12-day Iran-Israel war last June, which was briefly joined by the US military.