Yemen’s new prime minister vows reform, anti-corruption drive

Yemen's newly appointed prime minister, Shaya al-Zindani, has pledged that his government will prioritize improving living and service conditions for citizens, combating corruption and strengthening institutional performance.

In a post on the US social media company X late Friday following the announcement of his Cabinet lineup, al-Zindani said the government would work "with a one-team spirit" to ease citizens' suffering and meet their aspirations for security and development.

"The government's priorities in the coming phase will be centered on improving living and service conditions for citizens, fighting corruption, developing institutional performance, and strengthening partnerships with brothers and friends," he said. He added that these efforts are aimed at ending what he described as a coup, restoring state institutions and consolidating stability.

Al-Zindani also praised Saudi Arabia's support for the Yemeni government in political, economic, security, military, humanitarian and development fields.

He urged Cabinet members to remain close to the public and to exert maximum effort in serving Yemenis, saying the population has endured severe hardship and is awaiting the fulfillment of urgent needs and long-standing aspirations.

Yemen's presidency announced Friday the formation of a new government headed by al-Zindani, comprising 34 ministers. The Cabinet includes 10 members from the previous government and three women.

The new administration follows the resignation of former Prime Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak on May 3, 2025. His outgoing government did not include any women.

The Cabinet's formation comes after months of consultations in Riyadh aimed at easing tensions between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council, which announced its dissolution on Jan. 9. The talks sought to establish a consensus framework for managing the next phase of governance.

Yemen, meanwhile, remains mired in a six-year war between government forces and the Houthi movement. The conflict has produced one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with about 80% of the population -- roughly 30 million people -- dependent on humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.