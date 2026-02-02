Israeli, US navies conduct joint military drill in Red Sea amid tension with Iran

The Israeli and US navies conducted a joint military exercise in the Red Sea, the military said on Monday, as tensions continued to grow between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program.

An Israeli military statement said Sunday's drill between destroyer USS Delbert D. Black and Israeli Navy vessels was "part of the ongoing cooperation between the Israeli Navy and the US 5th fleet in the Red Sea arena."

The army said the US destroyer docked at the Eilat port "as part of a pre-planned, routine visit and within the framework of the strategic and close cooperation between the two navies and respective militaries."

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) called the drill "a routine maritime exercise."

"The combined training demonstrated the strong military partnership between US 5th Fleet and the Israeli Navy," it added in a statement.

The exercise came as the US continued to increase its military presence in the Middle East and as President Donald Trump has threatened military action against Iran. The developments unfold amid Arab and regional efforts, led by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, to push for negotiations between Washington and Tehran and prevent a wider regional confrontation.

Signs of concern have grown in Israel in recent days following indications that Washington may favor a political solution with Iran rather than a military option. Israeli analysts have said Israel pushes for military action and that any US-Iran agreement should address not only Tehran's nuclear program but also its missile capabilities.

According to Israel's Channel 12, Tel Aviv has warned Washington against what it described as Iranian "deception."

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed confidence that an agreement with the United States over Iran's nuclear program is possible. He said Washington, in coordination with regional countries, is seeking a path to resume negotiations.



























