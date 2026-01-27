Israeli prime minister seeks new security agreement with US

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing talks with the Trump administration for a new 10-year US security agreement as the current framework nears its expiration, The Times of Israel reported on Tuesday.

The talks aim to extend US military support emphasizing joint weapons development, defense technology cooperation and strategic partnerships rather than direct financial grants, according to the report.

Gil Pinchas, a former senior adviser at Israel's Defense Ministry, told Financial Times that Israel may gradually reduce what he called "free money." He was referring to about $3.8 billion a year in US military grants.

Israel and the US signed their current 10-year memorandum of understanding in 2016, providing $38 billion in military aid through 2028, including funding for missile defense systems.

Netanyahu earlier said Israel hopes to taper off dependence on US military aid over the next decade as its economy and domestic defense industry expand, according to the report.

With US backing, Israel has launched a brutal war on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring over 171,000 others since October 2023. The assault has also left the enclave in ruins, with the UN estimating the cost of Gaza reconstruction at about $70 billion.