Palestinian man killed, child injured by Israeli fire in Gaza despite ceasefire

A Palestinian man was killed on Monday by Israeli gunfire in the al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, in an area from which Israeli forces had previously withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

The incident occurred amid the continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10.

The source told Anadolu that Israeli gunfire targeted Mohammed Khaled Abed, killing him with a head wound in the al-Zarqa area of al-Tuffah.

Witnesses said the al-Zarqa area had been evacuated earlier by Israeli forces under the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

In a related incident, sources said Israeli gunfire wounded a young girl, Badria Issam Saqr, in the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire deal, which halted Tel Aviv's two-year war that has killed more than 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,400 others since October 2023.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 484 people have been killed and 1,321 others injured since the fragile truce.