Iran says ‘more prepared than ever’ to respond decisively as war clouds loom large

Iran on Monday said it is "more prepared than ever" to respond to any potential attack on the country as tensions dramatically escalate with the US following recent protests in Iran.

In his weekly press conference in Tehran, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei described the situation as a "hybrid war," referring to the 12-day war last June and the recent violent protests that Tehran has blamed on the US and Israel.

He said the threats and "baseless claims" continue from the US and Israel, citing recent statements by US President Donald Trump as well as reports of US warships heading to the Persian Gulf, noting that regional countries understand that "instability is contagious and will not be limited to Iran alone."

Baghaei emphasized a shared concern among Iran's neighboring countries about the consequences of any US military attack, urging them to "take a clear stance" against US threats.

"Relying on its indigenous capabilities and valuable past experiences, Iran is more prepared than ever and will respond comprehensively, decisively, and regrettably to any potential aggression," the ministry spokesman affirmed.

Tensions have escalated between the US and Iran following the recent protests in Iran, which turned violent and resulted in more than 3,000 fatalities, according to the Iranian government.

At the peak of the protests earlier this month, Trump warned the Iranian government that he would "come to the rescue" of protesters if lethal force was used against them.

Days later, he encouraged protesters to "keep protesting" and to "take over institutions," noting that "help was on its way." He also warned that it was time for a change in leadership, which many in Iran construed as a threat against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

More recently, on Saturday, the US president announced that an American "armada" is heading towards the Middle East and that the US is closely monitoring the situation in Iran, confirming reports that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and some guided-missile destroyers are set to arrive in the region in the coming days.

His remarks sparked sharp reactions from Iranian political and military leadership, who warned of a strong response in the event of any attack against the country.

Baghaei criticized the US, describing its stance on human rights as "completely deceitful and hypocritical," in a veiled reference to recent developments in Minneapolis, where the killing of two people has triggered massive protests against the immigration police.

He said that the US, which claims to support human rights abroad, should "first acknowledge human rights abuses and harsh police actions within its own borders."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman further commented on recent private messages that French President Emmanuel Macron had sent to Trump, which the latter shared on social media during the Davos summit.

In those messages, Macron suggested to Trump that they could "do great things" regarding Iran, though he did not specify what he meant.

Baghaei asserted that diplomacy is not conducted by exchanging private text messages, especially those with no guarantee of confidentiality, adding that countries "must act responsibly concerning international developments."

STRONG STRATEGIC COOPERATION WITH CHINA, RUSSIA



Answering a question about Iran's strategic cooperation with key allies China and Russia, Baghaei stressed that defense cooperation with these two countries remains strong.

He highlighted that Iran's defense cooperation with China and Russia has a "long history" and is defined under strategic and long-term agreements, including the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Russia, in which defense cooperation is a key pillar.

There have been reports of shipments of advanced weaponry coming from Russia and China, especially following the 12-day war, although Iranian officials have not confirmed these reports.

Baghaei also condemned a recent resolution against Iran at the UN Human Rights Council, noting that nearly half of the members opposed or abstained from voting.

He also vowed a strong Iranian response to the European Parliament's proposed designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, calling the move "illegal" and "harmful."

Earlier this week, the parliament adopted a resolution condemning the "repression" of recent protests and calling for the IRGC to be designated as a terrorist organization.