4 injured as Israeli drone hits communication tower in Gaza City despite ceasefire

Four Palestinians were injured in an Israeli drone strike in Gaza City on Sunday, marking a new violation of the Oct. 10 ceasefire agreement, a medical source said.

Eyewitnesses said a drone hit a communications tower on Al-Wehda Street, which houses several press offices in central Gaza City.

Several passersby were injured, the medical source said.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire deal, which halted Tel Aviv's two-year war that has killed more than 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 484 people have been killed and 1,321 others injured since the ceasefire.





