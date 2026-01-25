1 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

One person was killed and another injured in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Sunday, marking a new violation of the November 2024 ceasefire agreement, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

The state National News Agency said the attack targeted the town of Kherbet Selem in the Bint Jbeil district.

The outlet said Israeli drones were also seen flying at low altitude in Baalbek, eastern Lebanon.

Israeli ceasefire violations have killed and wounded hundreds of Lebanese, while Israel continues to occupy five Lebanese hilltops seized during the latest war, in addition to other Lebanese areas it has held for decades.

Israel began military operations against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated them into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding about 17,000 others.