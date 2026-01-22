Israeli army intensifies crackdown in occupied West Bank for 4th day

The Israeli army continued its military operation in the occupied West Bank for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday, carrying out raids, detentions and house searches in the southern city of Hebron, according to local sources.



Sources told Anadolu that Israeli forces sent military reinforcements to several neighborhoods in Hebron, raided Palestinian homes and conducted extensive searches, while residents were subjected to on-the-spot interrogations.



The sources said Israeli forces imposed a curfew in southern areas of Hebron as the operation continued.



At least two Palestinians were detained in recent hours during the ongoing military campaign, according to the same sources.



Late Wednesday night, Israeli forces resumed their operation in Hebron following a temporary and partial lifting of a curfew that had been imposed for several hours.



Israeli authorities briefly allowed residents to leave their homes on foot, without vehicles, to obtain basic necessities before the operation was reinstated.



On Monday, the Israeli army announced the launch of a military operation in Hebron that it said would last several days, involving the army, the Shin Bet security agency and border police forces.



The army said the operation is focused on the Jabal Jawhar area of Hebron, citing what it described as a recent rise in armed activity, uncontrolled clan disputes and the widespread presence of illegal weapons.

Videos circulated on social media since Monday showed Israeli forces stopping and detaining Palestinians during the ongoing operation.



The operation is being carried out in the part of Hebron under Israeli control, known as H2, under the 1997 Protocol Concerning the Redeployment in Hebron between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization. The area includes neighborhoods surrounding the Old City and the Ibrahimi Mosque.



Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,107 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained 21,000 since October 2023, Palestinian figures showed.



The International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal in a landmark opinion last July, and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





