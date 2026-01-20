EGYPTS SISI TO MEET TRUMP ON THE SIDELINES OF DAVOS, PRESIDENCY SAYS

Egypt's Sisi to meet Trump on the sidelines of Davos, presidency says

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will meet U.S. President ‍Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World ‌Economic Forum ‍in Davos, Egypt's presidency said on Tuesday.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since the U.S. announced it was launching the second phase of its plan to end the war ⁠in Gaza.

Sisi and Trump met in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in October during a summit convened by Egypt to sign a ‌ceasefire deal aimed at ending the war.

On Friday, Trump said that he was also ready to ‍restart U.S. mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia ‍to resolve ‍the dispute over an Ethiopian ⁠dam, which ‍both Egypt and Sudan consider a serious threat to vital water supplies.























