Syrian President Al-Sharaa postpones Berlin visit

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has postponed his planned visit to Germany, originally scheduled for Jan. 19-20, a German government spokesman told Anadolu on Monday.

"The Syrian side postponed the visit due to domestic political developments," the spokesman said, without providing further details.

Sharaa was expected to meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the visit to Berlin. He was also scheduled to participate in a roundtable meeting with German business leaders.

The Syrian government launched a military operation last week, regaining areas in eastern and northeastern Syria following repeated violations by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of previous accords.

Sharaa announced Sunday a comprehensive ceasefire and integration agreement with the SDF, with all SDF military formations to withdraw east of the Euphrates River.