Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian woman in Gaza despite ceasefire

In a new violation of the ceasefire, Israeli forces shot to death a Palestinian woman and wounded others early Friday west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, medical sources reported.

At the same time, the Israeli army launched airstrikes and demolished buildings east of Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip, witnesses said.

A medical source told Anadolu that Sabah Ahmed Ali Abu Jameh, 62, died after Israeli gunfire struck her in Khan Younis, while several others were wounded.

The injuries occurred as Israeli troops opened heavy fire toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Khan Younis and in the Mawasi area, a coastal zone west of the city where thousands have sought refuge, the same source said.

Israeli forces also carried out airstrikes and targeted demolitions in areas under their control east of Gaza City, the medical source added.

Israel has not immediately commented on the incidents.

Israeli troops continue to control the southern and eastern buffer zones of the enclave and large parts of northern Gaza, maintaining control over nearly 50% of the territory.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the Oct. 10 ceasefire that halted Israel's brutal war that has killed more than 71,000 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

At least 451 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,200 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to the Health Ministry



