Israeli prime minister returns to court for 70th hearing in corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared Tuesday before the District Court in Tel Aviv for the 70th time as part of his ongoing corruption trial.

Independent Israeli journalist Orly Barlev, who has closely tracked the case since its outset, said the latest session marked the 70th day of Netanyahu's courtroom testimony.

"Today marks the 70th day of testimony by the defendant Netanyahu, with questioning continuing in Case 4000," Barlev wrote on the US social media company X.

The hearing comes as Israeli society remains divided over Netanyahu's request for a presidential pardon from President Isaac Herzog, a move that has drawn both political backing and sharp criticism.

Netanyahu formally submitted the pardon request on Nov. 30 last year, seeking relief from the corruption charges without admitting wrongdoing or withdrawing from public life.

Since the trial began, Netanyahu has consistently denied all allegations. Under Israeli law, however, a presidential pardon can only be granted following an admission of guilt.

The prime minister is facing charges in three separate cases, commonly known as Case 1000, Case 2000 and Case 4000. The indictments were filed in late November 2019 by then-Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

Case 1000 centers on allegations that Netanyahu and members of his family received costly gifts from wealthy businessmen in exchange for political favors.

Case 2000 involves claims that Netanyahu held talks with Arnon Mozes, publisher of the privately owned Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, in an effort to secure favorable media coverage.

Case 4000 focuses on accusations that Netanyahu granted regulatory benefits to Shaul Elovitch, former owner of the Walla news website and a senior executive at Bezeq telecommunications company, in return for positive press.

Netanyahu's trial has been underway since 2020 and remains unresolved. He continues to dismiss the charges, portraying them as a politically motivated effort to force him from office.

Beyond the domestic proceedings, Netanyahu is also facing international legal scrutiny. In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against him over war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza, where more than 71,000 people have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 171,000 others injured in a brutal assault since October 2023.