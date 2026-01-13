Death toll climbs to 645 as Iran protests continue

The death toll from protests in Iran has risen to 646, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on Monday.

A total of 10,721 have been arrested as of the 16th day of nationwide protests in the country, according to data compiled by HRANA.

In a report, the organization also noted that Iran has been under an internet blackout for over 100 hours.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities.

Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as "armed rioters," who have carried out several attacks in public places nationwide.

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that his administration is closely monitoring the situation in Iran and is considering "very strong options" as the reported death toll in ongoing protests continues to rise. "We'll make a determination," Trump said, adding he has been receiving hourly reports on Iran, without providing information about when where, or how the US would act.



