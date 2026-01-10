Israeli strikes hit multiple areas of Gaza in fresh ceasefire violations

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling across several areas of the Gaza Strip early Saturday, in the latest violations of a ceasefire agreement that has been in place since October 2025.

Local sources told Anadolu that Israeli artillery targeted eastern parts of Gaza City, areas that fall under Israeli control, according to the ceasefire arrangement.

An Israeli fighter jet also struck a location in the northern Gaza Strip, while a military helicopter opened fire toward eastern areas of the Jabalia town, the sources said.

In southern Gaza, Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on the city of Rafah, as Israeli military vehicles fired toward areas north of the city, which remains under full Israeli control.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,400 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 in a brutal offensive since October 2023 that has left the enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued attacks, killing 424 Palestinians and wounding 1,189, according to the Health Ministry.





