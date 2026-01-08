Palestinian girl killed by Israeli fire in Gaza despite ceasefire

Israeli forces killed an 11-year-old Palestinian girl in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, in a new violation of last year's ceasefire agreement, a medical source told Anadolu.

The source said the girl was fatally shot in the Jabalia refugee camp, an area the Israeli military had withdrawn from under the ceasefire that took effect in October last year.

Witnesses said Israeli forces positioned east of the camp fired heavily toward the area, striking the girl directly and killing her.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,400 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal offensive since October 2023 that has left the enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued its attacks, killing 424 Palestinians and wounding 1,189 others, according to the Health Ministry.