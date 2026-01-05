China backs Yemeni dialogue set to be hosted by Saudi Arabia

China on Monday voiced support for a proposed Saudi Arabia-hosted conference aimed at addressing the ongoing crisis in parts of southern Yemen.

"China supports upholding Yemen's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, welcomes the dialogue among Yemen's southern factions to be held in Riyadh," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

He noted that the legal government of Yemen "is widely recognized by the international community."

China calls on all parties to "remain calm, exercise restraint, resolve differences and disputes through political dialogue and create conditions for early restoration of peace and tranquility in Yemen," Lin said.

He also commended Saudi Arabia and the UAE for "emphasizing respect for each other's sovereignty and security."

On Saturday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry welcomed a request by Yemen's presidential council chairman Rashad al-Alimi to host the conference in Riyadh, aimed at developing a comprehensive vision for addressing the southern issue.

Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates also issued statements backing the initiative.

Yemen has seen an unprecedented escalation since Tuesday last week, after the Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces took control of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra in early December. The two provinces account for nearly half of Yemen's territory and share borders with Saudi Arabia.

The move came amid a rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE after Riyadh accused Abu Dhabi of "pushing STC forces to carry out military operations" along the kingdom's southern border in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra. The UAE denied the accusation.

The STC says successive Yemeni governments have marginalized southern regions politically and economically and calls for secession. Yemeni authorities reject the claim and reaffirm their commitment to the country's unity.





