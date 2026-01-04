Internet restricted in Iran amid nationwide protests

Iran has restricted internet access amid the current nationwide protests, with data traffic dropping by 35% according to data logged by US-based IT company Cloudflare, and cited by Irainian daily Etemad.



Reports on social media spoke of "intense" disruptions and fears that international internet access may soon be completely shut down.



For a week now, Iran has been shaken by political unrest. Initially, people in the capital Tehran protested against the government's economic policies, but these quickly developed into nationwide unrest.



In addition to slogans targeting the current leadership, many demonstrators are calling for a return of the monarchy, which was overthrown by the Islamic Revolution in 1979.



During protests in 2009, 2019, 2022 and during the Israeli military attacks in June last year, the government severely restricted international internet access and at times shut it down entirely. Only national websites approved by the authorities were accessible.



Observers say the restrictions have two aims. The first is to prevent the coordination of demonstrators for gatherings, which are largely organized online. The second is to prevent reports, images and videos of the unrest from being published on social media.



The government is withholding precise information. However, social media reports describe violent clashes between demonstrators and police and security forces, in which more than ten people have reportedly been killed and many injured.



Human rights activists say hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested. These claims cannot be independently verified.



