Syria says it foiled ISIS plot targeting New Year celebrations in Aleppo

Syria said Thursday that it had thwarted a "terrorist plot" by the ISIS (Daesh) terror group targeting civilian gatherings and churches in the northern city of Aleppo during New Year celebrations.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said it received intelligence about ISIS plans to carry out suicide attacks on New Year celebrations in several provinces, with Aleppo as a primary focus.

The information emerged through ongoing counterterrorism efforts, close monitoring of ISIS cells and intelligence cooperation with partner agencies involved in counterterrorism operations, the ministry added.

"We took heightened security measures as part of a preemptive response, including strengthening protection around churches, deploying fixed and mobile patrols, and setting up checkpoints across the city," the ministry said.

At a checkpoint in Aleppo's Bab al-Faraj area, officers on duty Wednesday evening grew suspicious of a man, who was later identified as an ISIS member, according to the ministry.

"When officers attempted to verify his identity, the suspect opened fire, killing a police officer, before detonating an explosive device, wounding two other officers as they tried to arrest him," the statement said.

The ministry said the actions of its personnel played a decisive role in foiling what it described as a serious terrorist plot intended to target civilians during New Year celebrations.

Syria formally joined the US-led international coalition against ISIS on Nov. 12. The coalition was formed in 2014 and has conducted military operations against the terror group in Syria and Iraq, though Damascus was not previously a member.

The new Syrian administration is working to tighten security conditions nationwide since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January, 2025.