Israeli forces conduct new raids into Syrian villages in southern Quneitra

Israeli army forces conducted new raids into several Syrian towns in the southwestern province of Quneitra on Wednesday, local media reported.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that an Israeli patrol consisting of three vehicles advanced from the entrance of the town of Beer Ajam toward the village of Bariqa in the southern Quneitra countryside.

No injuries were reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli forces had advanced between the villages of Ruwayhina and Al-Mushrifah, setting up a temporary checkpoint at the intersection near the village of Umm al-Azam, in the northern Quneitra countryside.

They also advanced into the village of al-Asha and detained one resident while establishing a temporary checkpoint between the village of Ain Ziwan and the town of Koudna in the southern Quneitra countryside, SANA added.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the new raids.

Despite the fact that the Syrian government poses no threat, Israeli forces have repeatedly entered Syrian territory and launched airstrikes, killing civilians and destroying Syrian military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.

Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 airstrikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.