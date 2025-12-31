Israeli army blows up house in southern Lebanon raid amid ceasefire violations

An Israeli army patrol detonated a house during a raid in southern Lebanon, in the latest violation of last year's ceasefire agreement, according to local media on Wednesday.

Lebanon's state news agency NNA said that an Israeli force moved 1,600 meters into the Lebanese territory after midnight and blew up a house in the Houla town of the Marjayoun district in Nabatieh.

An Israeli drone also dropped a bomb on a digger in the town of Aita al-Shaab in the Bint Jbeil district, the agency said.

There has been no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the reports.

Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire in November 2024 after more than a year of cross-border attacks amid the war in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 others were injured.

Under the ceasefire, Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January, but have only partially pulled out, maintaining a military presence at five border outposts.