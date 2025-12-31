IRAN CALLS FOR INTERNATIONAL CONDEMNATION OF TRUMPS WAR THREATS

Iran has called for international condemnation of US President Donald Trump's war threats against the Islamic Republic.



"Threatening to use force against other states is a blatant violation of the UN Charter and should be condemned," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.



In a letter to his counterparts, carried by the ISNA news agency, Araghchi described Trump's threats as "evidence of ill will." Washington should be held responsible for the consequences of such threats, the Iranian chief diplomat added.



On Tuesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a sharp warning in response to the threats made by Trump, who had said that he would support further Israeli strikes on Iran if the country rejects a new nuclear agreement. "The Islamic Republic of Iran will consistently respond to any aggression and make the aggressor regret his action," Pezeshkian wrote on social media platform X.



During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Monday, Trump said he would back additional Israeli attacks on Iran if Tehran rejects a new nuclear agreement and continues advancing its missile and nuclear programmes.



Israel waged war against Iran for 12 days in June, bombing key nuclear facilities in the country together with the United States.



Despite a ceasefire, a diplomatic solution to the conflict between the arch-enemies is not in sight, and reports have circulated in both countries about a possible resumption of the war.



According to Israeli information, Iran is working intensively to rebuild its missile arsenal, which, along with its nuclear programme, is viewed by Israel as a major threat.



