Knesset passes bill to cut electricity, water supplies to UNRWA

The Israeli Knesset on Monday gave final approval to a bill to cut electricity and water supplies to offices of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), with the measure taking effect immediately.

According to Army Radio, lawmakers approved the bill in its second and third readings, with 59 Knesset members voting in favor and seven opposed in the 120-seat parliament.

Under Israeli law, legislation must pass three readings in the Knesset before it becomes binding.

The move comes as Palestinians' reliance on UNRWA services has grown following two years of Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, before a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10.

During the voting session, Israeli Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen defended the bill, alleging that UNRWA served as an operational arm of Hamas.

Cohen dismissed the agency's humanitarian role in serving millions of Palestinian refugees, saying an organization he claimed fosters incitement and violence "has no right to continue to exist," according to Israeli media.

He also attacked Arab members of the Knesset who opposed the bill, calling them a "fifth column" and saying they had no place in the Israeli parliament.

In October 2024, the Knesset also gave final approval to a separate law banning UNRWA activities in Israel, citing allegations that some of the agency's staff took part in the Oct. 7, 2023, events-claims the UN agency denies.

UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly more than 70 years ago to assist Palestinians who were forcibly displaced from their land.

The ceasefire deal halted Israel's two-year war that has killed over 71,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, injured more than 171,200 others since October 2023 and left the enclave in ruins.