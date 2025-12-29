Death toll from attacks by ousted Assad loyalists in Latakia rises to 4, 108 wounded

The death toll from attacks by remnants of Syria's ousted regime of Bashar al-Assad during protests in the northwestern city of Latakia rose to four, with 108 people wounded, Syrian state media reported Monday.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing the Latakia Health Directorate, said four people were killed and 108 others injured in Sunday's attacks.

Gunmen targeted security personnel on Sunday while they were protecting demonstrations in cities along Syria's coast and in central areas. Demonstrations were also reported in Tartus, as well as in the central provinces of Hama and Homs.

During the protests, called by Ghazal Ghazal, head of the Alawite Supreme Council in Syria and abroad, protesters chanted slogans calling for "federalism" and voiced opposition to the government in Damascus.

Some protesters in Latakia and Jableh attacked security personnel and their vehicles despite heightened security.

Ghazal, who is known for close ties to the defunct Baathist regime, issued his call for protests after a deadly mosque attack in a predominantly Alawite neighborhood of Homs on Friday that killed eight people. In statements following the attack, he urged supporters to demand "political federalism and international protection."

The new Syrian administration is working to tighten security conditions nationwide and to pursue remnants of the former regime accused of stirring security unrest.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.