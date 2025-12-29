3 Palestinians injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp despite ceasefire

Three Palestinians were injured Monday in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, marking the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement, according to medics.

A medical source told Anadolu that three people were injured when Israeli strikes hit the western Jabalia refugee camp, which has already suffered extensive damage from previous bombardments.

No further details were provided regarding the condition of the wounded.

The Israeli strike targeted an area that military forces have withdrawn from under the ceasefire agreement, witnesses told Anadolu.

According to the witnesses, the Israeli attacks targeted eastern Gaza City in northern Gaza, the Bureij refugee camp in the center, and Rafah in the south.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,200 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,200 others in Gaza since October 2023 in a brutal assault that also left the enclave in ruins.

The army assaults continued to target Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Monday.

A Palestinian was injured when his car was rammed into by an Israeli military vehicle in Tulkarem on late Sunday, according to the official news agency Wafa.

He was transferred to a hospital by Palestinian Red Crescent teams, and his car sustained severe damage, the agency added.

Separately, state radio, Voice of Palestine released video footage showing Israeli soldiers assaulting a 61-year-old Palestinian man from Al-Rakiz village of Musafir Yatta, in the southern city of Hebron.

The video shows Al-Amour, who has an amputated foot and uses two crutches, being dropped to the ground and kicked while a soldier pointed a weapon at him.

Al-Amour has been injured multiple times by illegal Israeli settlers, including an April shooting that resulted in the amputation of one of his feet.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,103 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, Palestinian figures showed.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





