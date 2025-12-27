Syrian border forces arrest 12 attempting to enter country from Lebanon

Syrian Border Guard forces late Friday arrested 12 people attempting to enter the country from Lebanon, including former soldiers and officers linked to the ousted Assad regime, Syrian state media reported.

The arrests were carried out overnight, according to Syria's Defense Ministry Media and Communications Department, which said the detainees would be handed over to competent authorities for further legal action. Their identities were not disclosed, the state-run Al-Ikhbariyah TV reported.

In related coverage, the channel cited a recent investigation by The New York Times that described covert efforts led by senior figures from the former regime to foment unrest and undermine Syria's new authorities by financing and arming outlawed groups.

According to the investigation, the most prominent figures involved include former special forces commander Suheil al-Hassan and former military intelligence chief Kamal al-Hassan, who distributed funds and recruited fighters.

The report said text messages reviewed by the newspaper indicate that Suheil al-Hassan met with collaborators in Lebanon, Iraq and inside Syria over the past year.

State media said publication of the investigation coincided with an announcement by the Interior Ministry that it had carried out a security operation in the countryside of Latakia, targeting a cell calling itself "Saraya al-Jawad."

Authorities said Wednesday they seized explosive devices and various weapons during the operation against the Saraya al-Jawad cell, which they linked to Suheil al-Hassan. One suspect was arrested, and three others were "neutralized."

The top security official in Latakia said the cell was involved in assassinations, field executions and bombings and had targeted internal security and army positions while planning attacks during the New Year period.

The Interior Ministry also released photos showing explosive devices, weapons, ammunition and military gear seized during the operation.

The new Syrian administration is working to tighten security conditions nationwide and to pursue remnants of the former regime accused of stirring security unrest.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.



