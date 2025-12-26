2 Israelis killed in ramming, stabbing attack in Beit She’an, police say

Two Israelis were killed and two others wounded in a ramming and stabbing attack Friday in the northern Israeli city of Beit She'an, Israeli police said.

Preliminary findings indicate that the incident began when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Beit She'an, followed by the stabbing of a young woman along Highway 71, police said in a statement.

The suspect was later "neutralized" by a passerby near a student housing intersection in the city of Afula, the statement said.

Police said the attacker is a Palestinian from the occupied West Bank. He was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, and investigations are underway at all locations linked to the attack, Israel Police said.



