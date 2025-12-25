Palestinian killed, others injured in Israeli strike in Gaza

A Palestinian man was killed, and several people were wounded in an Israeli drone strike in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, in a new violation of a fragile ceasefire deal in the enclave, medical sources said.

The casualties occurred when an Israeli drone struck a group of civilians in the Tel al-Dhahab area of Beit Lahia, the sources said.

The number of those injured in the attack was not immediately specified.

The attack came shortly after two Palestinians, including a woman, were shot by Israeli forces in the Abu Halawa area of Jabalia in northern Gaza, medics said.

Witnesses also reported Israeli airstrikes east of Gaza City and in the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army said an officer was wounded in a bomb explosion in Rafah. Hamas has denied any responsibility for the blast, saying the explosion took place in an area fully under Israeli control.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement, which halted a two-year Israeli war that has killed more than 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

According to the Gaza government media office, at least 411 Palestinians have been killed and 1,112 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.



