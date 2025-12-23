Digital platform documenting genocide in Gaza now accessible

A general view of destroyed houses in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip on December 19, 2025. (AFP)

The "Gaza-Big Shame Digital Memory Platform," which documents Israel's attacks on Gaza and war crimes, has been made accessible.

Developed through the efforts of various civil society organizations, the digital platform is based on the principle of sharing documents that serve as evidence of the genocide in Gaza with the public.

The platform, which provides a day-by-day account of the attacks in Gaza since October 8, 2023, also includes a photo and video archive related to the assaults.

With the message "We will not forget. We will not let them forget," the platform features videos of reactions from various world leaders, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, presidents, state heads, ministers, representatives of international organizations, politicians, and journalists, regarding Israel's war crimes and genocide.

Available in Turkish, English, and Arabic, the platform allows foreign visitors to gain a better understanding of the situation in Gaza.

The platform can be accessed at "gazagreatshame.com".



















