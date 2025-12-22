Israeli army detains 20 Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army rounded up at least 20 Palestinians in military raids on Monday in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, local sources said.

According to the sources, two people were taken into Israeli custody in Qalqilya, seven in Tulkarem, and seven others in Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Israeli forces also assaulted and detained two more Palestinians in the southern city of Hebron after raiding their homes and two others in the Wadi Qadum neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,102 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



