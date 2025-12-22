 Contact Us
News Middle East Israeli army detains 20 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces detained at least 20 Palestinians during overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, local sources said. The arrests come amid a surge in violence and detentions since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published December 22,2025
According to the sources, two people were taken into Israeli custody in Qalqilya, seven in Tulkarem, and seven others in Jenin in the northern West Bank.
Israeli forces also assaulted and detained two more Palestinians in the southern city of Hebron after raiding their homes and two others in the Wadi Qadum neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,102 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.