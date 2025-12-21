2 young Palestinians assaulted by Israeli forces, 8 others detained in West Bank raids

The Israeli army assaulted two young Palestinians at dawn on Sunday and arrested eight others during a series of raids across the occupied West Bank.

Local sources told Anadolu that Israeli forces raided the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in the city of Jericho, eastern West Bank, and severely beat two young men while storming their homes.

They were hospitalized for medical attention, the sources added.

In the central West Bank, Israeli forces arrested four young Palestinians after raiding and searching their homes in the town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, according to local sources.

In the north, the Israeli army detained two people in the village of Al-Araqa, south of Jenin, and two others in Bruqin, west of Salfit, after searching their homes, according to local sources.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,102 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





