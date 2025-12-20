Jordan confirms participation in US strikes on ISIS targets in Syria

Jordan on Saturday confirmed that it took part in US airstrikes targeting the ISIS (Daesh) terror group positions in southern Syria, saying the operation was aimed at preventing the extremists from re-establishing a foothold that could threaten regional security.

In a statement, the Jordanian army said Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft carried out precision airstrikes early Friday against several targets belonging to the terror group in southern Syria.

The strikes were conducted in cooperation with the US as part of the international coalition against ISIS, the army said.

The US launched a military operation in Syria in retaliation for a deadly Dec. 13 attack on American forces near the central Syrian city of Palmyra.

The exact location, number of casualties, or other operational details of the American strike have not been disclosed.

Syria has said that it will continue to intensify military operations against ISIS in all areas where the group poses a threat, reaffirming its commitment to combating the terror group and preventing the use of its territory as a safe haven for the terrorists.





