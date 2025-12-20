2 Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

Two Palestinians, including a child, were killed and two others injured by Israeli army fire on Saturday evening in the occupied West Bank, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said a 16-year-old boy lost his life to Israeli gunfire in the town of Qabatiya, southwest of Jenin in the northern West Bank. The ministry added that the victim's body was withheld by Israeli forces.

A video circulated on social media showed the boy walking when he suddenly came under heavy fire from Israeli soldiers.

Another Palestinian, 22, was also killed by Israeli forces in the town of Silah al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, the ministry said.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces raided the town and deployed across the area.

Meanwhile, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that two Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire near Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarem, and the town of Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,102 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.