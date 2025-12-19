Putin says attack on oil tankers aimed at raising insurance

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Ukrainian attacks on Russia's tankers transporting energy resources are aimed at raising the price of insurance and thus hinder international deliveries.

Speaking at a special year-end news conference in Moscow, Putin argued that attacks on tankers, however, will not yield the expected result.

"This is being done, among other things, for a utilitarian goal—to increase insurance premiums. This will not lead to the expected result, in the end, will not disrupt any supplies, but will only create an additional threat. A response from our side will follow," he said.

Putin added that the Russian armed forces regularly respond to attacks on oil tankers "by delivering retaliatory strikes incomparable to what" Kyiv does.

"Everything that damages civilian infrastructure, not combatants, people who have no relation to hostilities, is, of course, worthy of the sharpest condemnation. Our response will always follow," he said.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine claimed responsibility for another attack on an oil tanker, saying it was its "first long-range drone strike" on a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean Sea, according to media reports citing a source in Kyiv's Security Service.

The attack on the empty vessel Qendil, located about 1,243 miles from Ukraine's borders, was described as a "new, unprecedented special operation."

The source claimed the tanker sustained critical damage and is no longer operational.

In late November, Ukrainian drones struck sanctioned commercial tankers Kairos and Virat in the Black Sea. Türkiye expressed concern and called for a halt to attacks on energy infrastructure.

On Dec. 18, another drone attack hit a tanker in Russia's port of Rostov-on-Don, killing two and injuring three crew members.



