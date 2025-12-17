Israeli army shells several areas in Gaza despite ceasefire

The Israeli army shelled several areas in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning, despite a ceasefire agreement in place since Oct. 10, witnesses said.

According to witnesses, Israeli artillery shelled southeastern Khan Younis and the vicinity of the Morag corridor, north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

In central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers moved into northeast of Deir al-Balah city and conducted bulldozing operations amid intense gunfire in the area.

Israeli artillery also shelled the eastern parts of the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza City.

No information was yet available about injuries.

Palestinians accuse Israel of repeatedly violating the Gaza ceasefire agreement. At least 393 people have been killed and 1,074 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured more than 171,000 in Gaza since October 2023 and reduced the enclave to rubble.



