Israeli army raids Jenin in West Bank, launches large-scale arrest campaign

The Israeli army raided the northern city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, launching a large-scale arrest campaign, according to local sources.

Witnesses told Anadolu that special Israeli forces, backed by military reinforcements, stormed the eastern neighborhood of Jenin city at dawn, and turned a house into a military outpost. Several civilians were detained and held for field interrogation.

Following the raid, the Palestinian Education Ministry suspended schools in Jenin to maintain the safety of students.

In the central West Bank, illegal Israeli settlers burned two vehicles belonging to Palestinians in Ramallah and painted racist slogans on the walls of homes, local sources told Anadolu.

The Israeli army has escalated its attacks in the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,097 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



