Israeli forces launch new raid into Syria’s Quneitra countryside

Israeli army forces staged a new incursion into southwestern Syria's Quneitra province on Tuesday, in the latest violation of the Arab country's sovereignty.

A three-vehicle convoy advanced into the village of Bariqa in the Quneitra countryside, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Israeli forces raided the same village on Sunday and set up a temporary checkpoint there before withdrawing.

There was no comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the raid.

Israeli violations in southern Syria have become nearly daily in recent weeks and have included arrests and the establishment of temporary checkpoints, fueling public anger.

Syrians say continued Israeli violations are undermining efforts to restore stability and complicating government attempts to attract investment aimed at improving economic conditions.

Despite the fact that the Syrian government poses no threat to Israel, its forces have repeatedly entered Syrian territory and launched airstrikes, killing civilians and destroying Syrian military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.

Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 airstrikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.